World's Biggest Coffee Morning returning to Welwyn Hatfield next week

PUBLISHED: 11:00 22 September 2019

© James McCauley

Macmillan Cancer Support's World's Biggest Coffee Morning will take place on Friday with plenty of opportunities to get involved and raise money across Welwyn Hatfield.

More than £200 million has been raised through Macmillan Coffee Mornings since they began in 1990.

The national event raised £26,914,382 last year alone, with Hertfordshire organisations and businesses contributing more than £445,200.

Welwyn Garden City will be hosting several coffee mornings next week.

Marks & Spencer, which raised £3 million as a company last year, will be hosting a coffee morning at 10am on Friday.

Videcon will be offering coffee from 10am to 12pm at Unit 5 Bridgegate Centre.

The video analytics company will offer snacks and refreshments and updates on its latest learning analytics range.

Anytime Fitness WGC is inviting members of the public to join them for the 'ultimate staff bake off', tea and coffee from 10am to 1pm.

Cake and coffee will be available at Campus West between 11am and 2pm, and Haldens Club will be hosting an event between 12pm and 4pm.

On September 29, coffee, cakes and a raffle will be available at the Ludwick family centre between 1pm and 3pm.

Hatfield residents will be able to mark the occasion with a Big Coffee Morning between 10am and 2pm on September 27 and October 4 at Birchwood Leisure Centre, thanks to the Cancer Rehabilitation team at Hatfield Town Council.

In Potters Bar, Brookmans and Berkeley Wealth Ltd will host a coffee morning from 10am to 2pm on Thursday.

Coffee 'n' Cake will be held at Potters Bar Baptist Church from 10.30am and 12 noon on Friday.

Every £250 raised could pay for five people living with cancer to attend a health and wellbeing event, providing them with the skills to improve the management of these areas in their lives. £1,023 could pay for a Macmillan nurse for a week, helping people living with cancer and their families receive essential medical, practical and emotional support.

If you can't go to any coffee mornings , but would still like to give a donation to Macmillan, text CUPCAKE to 70550 (one text=£5), go to macmillan.org.uk/coffee or phone 0845 074 2606.

