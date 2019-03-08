Advanced search

World Hatfield Week kicks off later this month

PUBLISHED: 12:30 07 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 07 July 2019

The Grosvenor House Comet Racer will feature at the end of the week. Picture: Neil Jackson

A week of fun-filled events will be taking place at World Hatfield Week later this month.

People enjoying the music festival last year Picture: Simon JenkinsPeople enjoying the music festival last year Picture: Simon Jenkins

From July 20 to 27, a range of activities will be held across Hatfield in celebration of de Havilland Comet's 70th Anniversary.

The week kicks off at midday on Saturday, July 20, with the 4th Free Hatfield Music Festival at Birchwood Playing Fields.

The finale of the week will be on Saturday, July 27, starting with a special Parkrun at Ellenbrook Fields at 9am, followed by a flying display by the Comet Racer.

At 1pm entertainment will begin at Birchwood Playing Fields with the stage, funfair, sports and stalls.

The finale will be a short firework display from the Leisure Centre rooftop to end the evening at 9.30pm.

Nick Brown, chairman of Welwyn Hatfield Chamber of Commerce, said: "Welwyn and Hatfield Chamber of Commerce and Hatfield Town Council would like to thank the following organisations for their generous support of World Hatfield Week.

"The Galleria, Lexus Hatfield, Down the Woods Childrens Charity, The RSA Group, The Alternative Board, Right at Home and J. J. Burgess and Sons."

For more information on all the celebrations throughout the week visit: hatfield-herts.gov.uk/world-hatfield-festival

