Work begins on new Welwyn Garden City homes

Planning permission was granted for the 21 homes at Waterbeach, Bericot Way in Welwyn Garden City last year. Picture: Chalkdene Developments Archant

Construction of more than 20 houses in Welwyn Garden City has started today.

The land which construction has started on, in Waterbeach in Panshanger, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Stree View. The land which construction has started on, in Waterbeach in Panshanger, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Stree View.

Chalkdene Developments announced that it has started work on 21 houses in the Panshanger area.

The scheme will consist of two, three and four-bedroom homes, six of which will be affordable.

The development is scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2021.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council granted planning permission for the houses to be built on the brownfield site off Waterbeach in July 2019, despite opposition from residents.

Ben Harrop, general manager at Chalkdene Developments, said: "We're excited to have broken ground today and start construction on the first of our new residential developments, which marks a major milestone for our partnership.

"We're committed to building the development to the highest standards, which will see new contemporary, sustainable homes delivered in a prime location, ideal for family living."