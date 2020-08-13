Van ‘scratch’ in Woolmer Green prompts appeal
PUBLISHED: 13:21 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:21 13 August 2020
Archant
A van has been scratched in Woolmer Green according to police who are appealing to the public for information.
At around 9.15am on Thursday, June 11 a grey Ford Transit van was criminally damaged on Mardleybury Road.
PC Ross Freeman, who is investigating, said: “Since the report was made, we have interviewed a man in connection with the incident but further witnesses are required and so I am appealing for the public’s help.
“Were you in the area? Did you see what happened? If you can help, please get in contact by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at ross.freeman2@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/45427/20.”
You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.
Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity’s untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.