Van ‘scratch’ in Woolmer Green prompts appeal

Police are appealing after an incident in Woolmer Green. Picture: Nick Gill Archant

A van has been scratched in Woolmer Green according to police who are appealing to the public for information.

At around 9.15am on Thursday, June 11 a grey Ford Transit van was criminally damaged on Mardleybury Road.

PC Ross Freeman, who is investigating, said: “Since the report was made, we have interviewed a man in connection with the incident but further witnesses are required and so I am appealing for the public’s help.

“Were you in the area? Did you see what happened? If you can help, please get in contact by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at ross.freeman2@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/45427/20.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity’s untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.