Welwyn Garden City based internet superstars to release their first book

PUBLISHED: 14:00 02 November 2019

Woody and Kleiny appeared on the third season of Britain's Got Talent as a freestyle football duo. Picture: Woody and Kleiny's YouTube channel

A new book from a pair of Welwyn Garden City social media stars is to be released next week.

Paul Wood and Paul Klein, known as Woody and Kleiny, have been making videos for their YouTube channel since 2013.Paul Wood and Paul Klein, known as Woody and Kleiny, have been making videos for their YouTube channel since 2013.

Woody and Kleiny boast 4.8 million Instagram followers, 2.2 million subscribers and a more than a quarter of a billion views on YouTube.

They will be releasing their first book 'The Social Struggle: How We Took Over The Internet' on Monday, November 4.

Starting back in 2013, Woody and Kleiny have established themselves as two of the world's foremost internet content creators, with 10 million followers across their social media channels.

Different areas of Welwyn Hatfield often feature within their videos, with the pair regularly performing light-hearted pranks out in public.

The Social Struggle shares their story of initial failures that eventually developed into international success. From overcoming broken homes and broken dreams to averaging over half a million views each day.

