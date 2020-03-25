Advanced search

Coronavirus: Welwyn Garden City’s Woody and Kleiny separated as self-isolation hits

PUBLISHED: 13:58 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:58 25 March 2020

Woody and Kleiny turn on the Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography.

Welwyn Garden City social media stars are currently separated but one of them has released a self-isolation video with his son.

Paul Wood from Woody and Kleiny uploaded the new video with his son, Bailey, to spread some love and happiness.

They also took part in a ‘Try Not To Laugh Challenge’ live for their fans to interact with.

He told his followers: “Before you know it we’re going to be back out there.”

Meanwhile Kleiny appears briefly on the video via Facetime.

Celebrity Coach Trip contestants Woody and Kleiny, Adele and Kate, Amy and Jonathan, Anthony and Simon, Cici and Rustie, and Georgia and Tommy. Picture: 12 yardsCelebrity Coach Trip contestants Woody and Kleiny, Adele and Kate, Amy and Jonathan, Anthony and Simon, Cici and Rustie, and Georgia and Tommy. Picture: 12 yards

The duo turned on the Christmas lights in Welwyn Garden City last year and appeared on Celebrity Coach Trip in January on E4.

