Hatfield company finalists of Impact Awards 2022

A Hatfield company has been shortlisted among the finalists of the prestigious Impact 2022 Awards.

Family-run design and build company Woodhouse Workspace has been recognised in the Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management (IWFM) Impact Awards for the Workplace Experience: Office & Corporate Environment Award.

CAE Ground floor staff breakout area, and stunning tiered seating area used for town hall meetings, receptions, or events. - Credit: Woodhouse Workspace

The company had entered a workspace project they completed at CAE Technology Services in Hemel Hempstead.

They created a 30,000 square foot destination workspace for 180 resident staff, clients, and visitors, as well an optimum environment for CAE, by using their in-depth workspace strategy process.

CAE culture director Aggrey Lutta said: "At CAE, we pride ourselves on having a very strong culture; what is amazing is that Woodhouse have encapsulated the essence of CAE here in this building."

This new workspace continues to facilitate a return to office working following the pandemic, as well as attract new talent, which offers greater employment opportunities in the local area.

CAE will be focused on putting the space to different uses for customer and partner engagement, which will be much enhanced by their new facilities.

Chief corporate development officer Richard Behan said: "We like to think of our new headquarters as the heart of CAE: a place where we can all work together, engage with our customers, and host events. We couldn't have asked for a better design. The feedback across the company is excellent, creating the perfect space for our team - thank you Woodhouse!"

Woodhouse director Matthew Cooper said: "It is an honour to be recognised as a finalist for the IWFM Impact Awards; a testament to everyone who works with us and has supported us over the last 45 years.

"We pride ourselves on being a leader in our industry; and giving the best possible service to our clients. It is wonderful for the Woodhouse team to be acknowledged for their outstanding effort across all areas of the business, and we very much look forward to the awards ceremony where the winners will be announced.”

The winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony at JW Marriot Grosvenor House in London on Monday October 17.