Welwyn Garden City community centre's rubbish spills out

PUBLISHED: 12:39 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 18 October 2019

Rubbish overflowing at Woodhall Community Centre in Mill Green Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Karagh Murphy.

Rubbish overflowing at Woodhall Community Centre in Mill Green Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Karagh Murphy.

Welwyn Garden City community centre's rubbish appears to be spilling over on the street,

Rubbish overflowing at Woodhall Community Centre in Mill Green Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Karagh Murphy.

Karagh Murphy, who passes by the Woodhall Community Centre on her way to work, says the bag has been there for two to three weeks now.

"Seems too be getting worse everyday and I can smell it from my house," Ms Murphy said.

Today she saw that the bag has now split and pulled out - causing the the rubbish pile on the street.

A street view of the bins in 2018. Picture: Google MapsA street view of the bins in 2018. Picture: Google Maps

"The gate was shut and the bin bags where all piled up too the top of the gate, something or someone has clearly got in there and pulled it all out in the last few days," she said.

Saint John of God Hospitaller Services, who operates the centre, has been approached for a comment.

