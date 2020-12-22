Wife's appeal to find and thank nurse who helped save husband's life

Published: 12:39 PM December 22, 2020

A woman is hoping to find the nurse who helped save her husband's life in Welwyn Garden City.

A woman would like to thank the nurse who was passing by and stopped to help when her husband collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Lisa Hardwick, 70, and her husband Peter, 69, were walking in Welwyn Garden City on December 14 when Peter suffered a heart attack on the Campus roundabout.

Lisa said: "My mum lives with us, she'll be 102 in January, we got a carer to sit with her while we went out to do a bit of shopping.

"We were walking across to the Campus car park, my husband collapsed and I tried to hold him up but we both fell. He had a cardiac arrest."

Fortunately there were a number of people who were able to come and assist, including a nurse who just happened to be in the area.

Lisa added: "I rang the ambulance and the nurse came very quickly, a lot of people came very quickly, they were really kind. And the ambulance came really quickly as well, it didn't seem anytime a all.

"My husband had stopped breathing and the nurse took over CPR."

Peter is now "stable" and "doing well", the doctors were able to identify that two arteries were blocked and he has now had stents put in.

Peter had heart surgery back in May, and Lisa said they "thought it was all fine but obviously it wasn't".

At the time of publication Peter should have been moved from Lister Hopsital in Stevenage to London for further treatment.

The incident was very stressful for Lisa and she didn't get the contact details of the man who helped save her husband's life.

She said she feels uncertain that she would recognise him as it was such a stressful event.

Lisa said: "I don't know his name or anything, but I did say thank you. Everything is a bit of a blur really. It was very traumatic.

"He actually spoke to the ambulance crew when they came and updated them on what was going on."

"We just want them to know what a difference it's made, because it would have been so different.

"We're just so grateful. Hopefully we'll have him around for a lot longer now."

Lisa is thankful to everyone who helped but is particularly keen to get in contact with the nurse who helped save her husband's life, if you know him please get in touch via news@whtimes.co.uk.