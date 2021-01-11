Woman in 60s taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after flat fire

Published: 4:11 PM January 11, 2021

A woman was taken to hospital yesterday after a flat fire. - Credit: Dave Read

A Welwyn Garden City woman was taken to Lister Hospital with serious injuries yesterday after a fire in her flat.

Several fire engines, ambulances, and police cars attended the incident on Peartree Close around midday.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the service: "Was called to a report of fire in a flat in Peartree Close, Welwyn Garden City shortly after midday on Sunday, January 10. Three fire engines from Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield fire stations were sent to the scene.

"Firefighters provided emergency medical care to a woman who had suffered burns, and she was subsequently treated and taken to hospital by the ambulance service. A fire investigation is taking place, but the fire is believed to have started accidentally."

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "I can confirm that EEAST responded to an emergency call on the January 10 shortly after midday regarding an incident in Welwyn Garden City. We sent an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, and an air ambulance to the scene. We transported one patient to Lister Hospital."

A spokesperson for Herts police said: "Police were called at 12.12pm yesterday to assist the fire and rescue service at a fire at a house in Peartree Close, Welwyn Garden City.

"Officers attended the scene, along with the ambulance service, including the air ambulance.

"A woman in her sixties was seriously injured and taken to hospital."