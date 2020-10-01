Man, 22, arrested after woman ‘sexually assaulted’ in Hatfield park

A woman has reportedly been the victim of a sexual assault at Ellenbrook Fields in Hatfield. Archant

A man has been arrested after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted in a park in Hatfield, and police are now appealing for witnesses.

In the early hours of Sunday, August 23 between around 2.30am and 3.30am, the victim – a woman in her 20s – was in Ellenbrook Fields when she was reportedly sexually assaulted by a man.

A 22-year-old man from Hatfield was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident and has been bailed until Sunday, November 15.

Since the arrest, officers have uncovered new information that a potential witness shouted out of a window and, despite house to house enquiries, this witness remains unidentified.

Detective constable Jon Holmes, from Herts police’s Sexual Offences Investigation Team, said: “Firstly, I would like to acknowledge that news of this incident will be alarming to the public and I hope the arrest brings some reassurance.

“The incident happened near to the Hatfield Aerodrome Memorial in the park, just off The Runway and Dragon Road residential area. For this reason, we believe that a number of residents may have witnessed or heard the incident.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard what happened or anyone who has information in relation to the incident. Any information, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital to the investigation.

“We’re particularly keen to trace the unidentified witness, who is reported to have shouted from a window, no doubt in an effort to assist the victim. We would like to speak with them as anything they saw or heard may be of great importance in the investigation. If this was you, I urge you to make contact as soon as possible.

“Anyone who can help should call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at Jonathan.Holmes2@Herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/67448/20.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.