Have you seen missing 22-year-old Hatfield woman?

PUBLISHED: 11:56 18 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 18 July 2020

Rhiannon Snailhan, 22, from Hatfield was last seen on Thursday. Picture: Herts police

Archant

A woman has gone missing from Hatfield and police are appealing to the public for help.

Rhiannon Snailhan, 22, was last seen on Thursday and is described as white, around 5ft 5in tall, with blonde shoulder length hair.

It is thought she may have a small white puppy with her (pictured) and driving a grey Ford Fiesta Zetec.

Police also think she may have gone to the Milton Keynes or Buckingham area.

If you have seen Rhiannon since he was reported missing or have information about where she has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with her now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.

