A woman has died after suffering a fatal cardiac arrest inside a Hertfordshire supermarket at the weekend.

Police, fire and the East of England Ambulance Service were called to Morrisons in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday (March 5) during the medial emergency.

The woman died at the scene after suffering a cardiac arrest at around 1pm inside the Black Fen Road store.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “We were called by the ambulance service at around 1.10pm on Saturday (March 5).

“They were in attendance at Morrisons, Black Fan Road, Welwyn Garden City, where a woman was suffering a cardiac arrest.

“The woman sadly passed away at the scene. Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 1.22pm on March 5 to Morrisons supermarket in Black Fan Road, Welwyn Garden City, to assist other emergency services.

“Two appliances from Stevenage attended.

“Stop message came at 2.15pm”