Woman dies after cardiac arrest at Morrisons in Welwyn Garden City
- Credit: Geoff Wright
A woman has died after suffering a fatal cardiac arrest inside a Hertfordshire supermarket at the weekend.
Police, fire and the East of England Ambulance Service were called to Morrisons in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday (March 5) during the medial emergency.
The woman died at the scene after suffering a cardiac arrest at around 1pm inside the Black Fen Road store.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “We were called by the ambulance service at around 1.10pm on Saturday (March 5).
“They were in attendance at Morrisons, Black Fan Road, Welwyn Garden City, where a woman was suffering a cardiac arrest.
“The woman sadly passed away at the scene. Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 1.22pm on March 5 to Morrisons supermarket in Black Fan Road, Welwyn Garden City, to assist other emergency services.
Most Read
- 1 Remember Welwyn Garden City in the 1960s and 1970s?
- 2 What make of car is Robert Pattinson's 'monster' Batmobile in The Batman?
- 3 Revealed: Locations where The Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson was filmed
- 4 Five people wanted after crime spree in the beauty aisles of Superdrug
- 5 9 movies filmed on location in Hertfordshire to watch this week
- 6 Review finds ‘critical failures’ in council’s housing compliance process
- 7 Hundreds attend ‘emotional’ protest over Ukraine invasion
- 8 Bridgerton family's country home Aubrey Hall filmed on location at Wrotham Park in Hertfordshire
- 9 Timothée Chalamet pictured in St Albans for Wonka 2023 filming
- 10 Campus West car park redevelopment moves forwards
“Two appliances from Stevenage attended.
“Stop message came at 2.15pm”