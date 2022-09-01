Woman in her 60s dies in Welwyn Garden City crash

A woman in her 60s has died in a crash in Brocket Road, Welwyn Garden City today (Thursday, September 1) - Credit: Google Earth

A pedestrian in her 60s has died in a crash in the Stanborough area of Welwyn Garden City.

At around 3.15pm today (Thursday, September 1), a black Seat Leon car was involved in a crash with two pedestrians on Brocket Road.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that one of the pedestrians, a woman in her 60s, died at the scene.

The other pedestrian, a man, was taken to hospital.

Sergeant Tim Davies, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the women’s family at this tragic time and specialist officers are currently supporting them.

"We are still at the scene of the collision and the road remains closed while we conduct our investigation.

"I’m appealing for anyone who saw the vehicle or pedestrians shortly before the collision or witnessed the incident itself to get in touch.

"If you were driving in the area around the time of the collision and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please check to see if you have any footage that could assist our investigation."

The road was shut shortly afterwards and remained closed into the evening.

Witnesses can contact police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), quoting Operation Rhovyl.

Alternatively, 100 per cent anonymous reports can be handed to CrimeStoppers online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.