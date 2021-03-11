News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Woman dies in collision with tipper van

Matt Powell

Published: 3:28 PM March 11, 2021    Updated: 3:34 PM March 11, 2021
Cranborne Crescent

Cranborne Crescent, Potters Bar - Credit: Google Maps

A pedestrian has sadly died after being involved in a road traffic collision this morning in Potters Bar.

The woman, in her 50s, died at the scene at Cranborne Crescent. Her next of kin have been informed.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is in police custody at this time.

Herts police were called at around 8.40am today following the crash involving a Peugeot tipper van and the pedestrian.

Officers attended, alongside the ambulance and fire services.

Herts police ask that anyone who saw the incident or events leading up to it, and hasn’t yet spoken to them, to get in touch.

Potters Bar News

