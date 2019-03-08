Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with assault in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 16:19 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 08 July 2019

Police were called at 11.54am on Saturday July 8. Picture: Archant

A woman from Welwyn Garden City has been charged with an assault in Hatfield at the weekend.

Melita Rowntree, 40, of Boundary Lane in Welwyn Garden City, was arrested in Hatfield Town Centre on Saturday afternoon - after police were called to reports that a woman had breached the conditions of her Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Under the CBO, Ms Rowntree is not to enter any premises belonging to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

According to police, she violated this order by entering a council-owned home.

A man, who is known to her, tried to call police to report the incident but was allegedly assaulted by Ms Rowntree.

After she left the property, police were called at 11.54am, and she was arrested a little over half an hour later.

Ms Rowntree has been charged with breaching her CBO and assault and is due to appear at Hatfield Magistrates' Court today.

