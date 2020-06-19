Banned pensioner hopes Welwyn Garden City Waitrose will let her back

Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View. Archant

A 66-year-old woman who was banned from Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City hopes the store will let her back.

Nicola Lindsay admits that she “may have caused a fuss” over the lack of gluten free bread in the u supermarket but hopes she will be forgiven.

She claims she has had to adhere to a gluten free diet for the last two years, explaining: “I had massive problems getting gluten free bread in the shop since the pandemic and together with personal issues that has been a tremendous strain.”

But she claims that the bread keeps running out after she has tried going to her local Waitrose store at different times of the day.

In a letter to Waitrose head office she added: “I was obviously very upset and my behaviour let me down for which I again apologise! I should have had more control.

“I am also a diabetic and have had problems with hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar) which happens very quickly and often gives other people the impression of aggression.

“It’s a horrible feeling which needs to be rectified quickly. To make further problems I also have a hearing issue which tends to cause me to speak louder.

“I really need to shop in Waitrose as it’s my closest store and I am currently meant to be shielding, so I’m pretty desperate.”

Nicola believes that the store has gone too far in banning her based on the amount of fuss she made.

She said: “I am not a hardened criminal merely someone who lost their cool too much! A ban like this is surely over the top and was given in a very humiliating way in front other customers with loud words ‘you are no longer welcome’.”

A Waitrose spokesperson said: “The Partnership will never comment on or discuss individual customer cases, however the safety and security of our partners is paramount and banning a customer from our shops is always a last resort.”