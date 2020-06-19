Advanced search

Banned pensioner hopes Welwyn Garden City Waitrose will let her back

PUBLISHED: 17:47 19 June 2020

Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Archant

A 66-year-old woman who was banned from Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City hopes the store will let her back.

Nicola Lindsay admits that she “may have caused a fuss” over the lack of gluten free bread in the u supermarket but hopes she will be forgiven.

She claims she has had to adhere to a gluten free diet for the last two years, explaining: “I had massive problems getting gluten free bread in the shop since the pandemic and together with personal issues that has been a tremendous strain.”

But she claims that the bread keeps running out after she has tried going to her local Waitrose store at different times of the day.

In a letter to Waitrose head office she added: “I was obviously very upset and my behaviour let me down for which I again apologise! I should have had more control.

“I am also a diabetic and have had problems with hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar) which happens very quickly and often gives other people the impression of aggression.

“It’s a horrible feeling which needs to be rectified quickly. To make further problems I also have a hearing issue which tends to cause me to speak louder.

“I really need to shop in Waitrose as it’s my closest store and I am currently meant to be shielding, so I’m pretty desperate.”

Nicola believes that the store has gone too far in banning her based on the amount of fuss she made.

She said: “I am not a hardened criminal merely someone who lost their cool too much! A ban like this is surely over the top and was given in a very humiliating way in front other customers with loud words ‘you are no longer welcome’.”

A Waitrose spokesperson said: “The Partnership will never comment on or discuss individual customer cases, however the safety and security of our partners is paramount and banning a customer from our shops is always a last resort.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concern over social distancing and ‘people urinating in the river’ at Stanborough Park

Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: Lucy Claire Cann

Black Lives Matter protest held in Welwyn Garden City

A Black Lives Matter protest was held outside Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne Suslak

John Lewis releases video highlighting new social distancing measures

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City will trial contactless Click & Collect collections later this month. Picture: Google.

Shoppers queue for Sports Direct and TK Maxx at Hatfield’s Galleria as non-essential shops return

Shoppers return to the Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin

Two people taken to Lister Hospital after A1(M) crash near Welwyn Garden City

Beds, Herts and Cambs Road Policing Unit said the vehicle spun out on the A1(M) near Junction 6 after the bad weather yesterday into a ditch. Picture: BCHRPU

Most Read

Concern over social distancing and ‘people urinating in the river’ at Stanborough Park

Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: Lucy Claire Cann

Black Lives Matter protest held in Welwyn Garden City

A Black Lives Matter protest was held outside Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne Suslak

John Lewis releases video highlighting new social distancing measures

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City will trial contactless Click & Collect collections later this month. Picture: Google.

Shoppers queue for Sports Direct and TK Maxx at Hatfield’s Galleria as non-essential shops return

Shoppers return to the Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin

Two people taken to Lister Hospital after A1(M) crash near Welwyn Garden City

Beds, Herts and Cambs Road Policing Unit said the vehicle spun out on the A1(M) near Junction 6 after the bad weather yesterday into a ditch. Picture: BCHRPU

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Banned pensioner hopes Welwyn Garden City Waitrose will let her back

Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Welwyn Garden City school’s religious statue thrown in pond by vandals

Our Lady Catholic Primary School in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Welwyn Hatfield commercial renter has £22,000 arrears wiped by council

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has written-off commercial debt. Picture Sarah Allison.

Luke Tingey becomes first Potters Bar Town signing after swoop for Hendon defender

Luke Tingey has become Potters Bar Town's first signing of the summer. Picture: DANNY LOO

Chemo drugs made at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital ‘will mean fewer cancellations’ for cancer patients

Principal pharmacist Fiona Clarke, chief pharmacist Andrew Hood, and chief executive of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust Nick Carver have officially opened the new pharmacy unit at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust
Drive 24