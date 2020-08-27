Tewin woman who tried to stop dog fight fractures arm after being pushed by man

Following an assault in Tewin in which a woman fractured her arm after being pushed by a man, Herts police are appealing for witnesses and information.

The incident occurred in a field off Upper Green Road, sometime between 11.45am and noon on Monday August 24.

A woman aged in her 60s was walking along a path with a dog, when a man walking another dog approached in the opposite direction.

The woman’s dog approached the man’s dog, which then opened its mouth and bit the woman’s dog on the nose/mouth area.

As the woman tried to separate the dogs, the man pushed her, causing her to stumble backwards and fall to the ground.

He then walked off.

The woman went to hospital where it was discovered she had a fractured arm. She also sustained multiple cuts and bruises during the incident.

The man is described as white, aged around 35 to 40, of slim build, with short dark brown hair. He was wearing a long-sleeved, dark coloured top and dark coloured trousers.

His dog is described as black with curly hair.

Detective Constable Chris Golding, from the Local Crime Unit, said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a woman who was simply trying to protect her dog. She has been left very shaken by what happened to her.

“This area is quite popular with walkers and we are therefore appealing for anyone who saw the incident itself, or who thinks they may know the identity of the man, to please get in touch.

“We’re also keen to hear from the driver of a white 4x4 which was seen driving along the path just after the incident, as they may be a witness with key information. If this was you, please contact me.”

Anyone with information is asked to email christopher.golding@herts.pnn.police.uk

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator at the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/68096/20.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.