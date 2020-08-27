Advanced search

Tewin woman who tried to stop dog fight fractures arm after being pushed by man

PUBLISHED: 14:50 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 27 August 2020

Did you witness this assault in Tewin?

Did you witness this assault in Tewin?

Archant

Following an assault in Tewin in which a woman fractured her arm after being pushed by a man, Herts police are appealing for witnesses and information.

The incident occurred in a field off Upper Green Road, sometime between 11.45am and noon on Monday August 24.

A woman aged in her 60s was walking along a path with a dog, when a man walking another dog approached in the opposite direction.

The woman’s dog approached the man’s dog, which then opened its mouth and bit the woman’s dog on the nose/mouth area.

As the woman tried to separate the dogs, the man pushed her, causing her to stumble backwards and fall to the ground.

He then walked off.

You may also want to watch:

The woman went to hospital where it was discovered she had a fractured arm. She also sustained multiple cuts and bruises during the incident.

The man is described as white, aged around 35 to 40, of slim build, with short dark brown hair. He was wearing a long-sleeved, dark coloured top and dark coloured trousers.

His dog is described as black with curly hair.

Detective Constable Chris Golding, from the Local Crime Unit, said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a woman who was simply trying to protect her dog. She has been left very shaken by what happened to her.

“This area is quite popular with walkers and we are therefore appealing for anyone who saw the incident itself, or who thinks they may know the identity of the man, to please get in touch.

“We’re also keen to hear from the driver of a white 4x4 which was seen driving along the path just after the incident, as they may be a witness with key information. If this was you, please contact me.”

Anyone with information is asked to email christopher.golding@herts.pnn.police.uk

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator at the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/68096/20.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Dozens of University of Hertfordshire staff at risk of redundancy

The University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland campus in Hatfield

Council damages wallpaper as part of electrical work to Hatfield house and ‘refuses’ to make repairs

Damage caused by electrical repairs at a Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council home with the top picture being a hole under the toilet. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hertfordshire speed limit consultation could see 20mph zones introduced to protect pedestrians and cyclists

A consultation on Hertfordshire speed limits has been launched.

Police investigate assault after two cars crash in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating an incident in which two cars collided in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Kellie Sutton’s grave without headstone on third anniversary of her death

Kellie Sutton's grave does not currently have a headstone. Picture: Supplied.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Dozens of University of Hertfordshire staff at risk of redundancy

The University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland campus in Hatfield

Council damages wallpaper as part of electrical work to Hatfield house and ‘refuses’ to make repairs

Damage caused by electrical repairs at a Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council home with the top picture being a hole under the toilet. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hertfordshire speed limit consultation could see 20mph zones introduced to protect pedestrians and cyclists

A consultation on Hertfordshire speed limits has been launched.

Police investigate assault after two cars crash in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating an incident in which two cars collided in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Kellie Sutton’s grave without headstone on third anniversary of her death

Kellie Sutton's grave does not currently have a headstone. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

I Hate Suzie star Billie Piper reveals more about her new Sky series

Billie Piper as Suzie Pickles in Sky original series I Hate Suzie. Picture: Sky UK / Ollie Upton

From shock and denial to fear and anger – an episode by episode guide to I Hate Suzie

Billie Piper stars in a bold Sky original drama I Hate Suzie about the moment in life when the mask slips. Picture: Sky UK / Des Willie

TV sitcom supremos’ live streamed comedy show from St Albans theatre

Brian Leveson, Paul Minett and the cast of The Booze Cruise. Picture: supplied by Company of Ten

Virtual folk festival nets £21,000 for performers and WGC charity Willow

Willow supporters at last year's Folk by the Oak music festival in Hatfield. Picture: Daniel Naylor

‘A stalker’s paradise’ - Hertfordshire victim whose naked pictures were shared on anonymous forum speaks out

A number of women from Hertfordshire have had their pictures and identity shared in an anonymous online forum. Picture: HyperionPixels