Welwyn Garden City woman says she was 'harassed' after ordering Domino's pizza

A woman has accused a Welwyn Garden City Domino's employee of taking her number out of the online system - after she ordered a pizza.

The Welwyn Garden City woman claims that an employee at the fast food chain has been sending her "harassing" text messages since last Monday.

He has since stopped texting her, she says, after she repeatedly told him to not to.

A spokeswoman for Herts police said: "Police have carried out enquiries and while no criminal offences have occurred, we have provided advice to the woman."

A spokesperson for Domino's said: "Our store team members are expected to operate in accordance with Domino's code of conduct, which includes clear rules around the misuse of confidential customer data.

"We therefore take any breach of data protection extremely seriously and are investigating this allegation as a priority."