CCTV images released after criminal damage to pub in Welwyn Garden City

Following criminal damage to a pub in Welwyn Garden City at the end of last month, police are releasing an image of a man they would like to speak to.

At around 10pm on Wednesday July 29, windows were damaged at The Hollybush in Hollybush Lane.

Officers would like to speak with the person pictured, as he may have been in the area at the time and may have information which could assist the investigation.

They are also keen to trace a woman who may have witnessed the incident and walked into the pub afterwards.

Anyone with information is asked to email tia.lambert@herts.pnn.police.uk

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/59866/20.