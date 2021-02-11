One man hospitalised and one arrested after A1(M) crash

Published: 11:50 AM February 11, 2021

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs following a road traffic collision - Credit: Archant

One person was injured and one arrested following a crash on the A1(M), and police are appealing for information and witnesses.

Emergency services were called around 6.50pm on Friday, February 5, to report a collision involving three vehicles on the A1(M) northbound between Junction 5 and 6. A fourth vehicle collided with debris on the southbound carriageway.

Police attended, along with ambulance and fire crews, and put road closures in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident and investigations took place.

The road reopened in the early hours of Saturday, February 6.

One man was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs, and has been released under investigation while enquires continue.

Sergeant James Wood, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Were you driving on the A1(M) on Friday evening and did you see this incident or capture it on a dash cam?

“If so, please get in touch as you may be able to assist our investigation.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at james.wood@herts.pnn.police.uk”