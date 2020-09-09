Potters Bar driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and GBH after crash in Borehamwood

Following a road traffic collision in Borehamwood yesterday, Herts police are appealing for witnesses and information.

Police were called just after 4.30pm to reports of a collision on Gateshead Road involving a motorbike and a white Ford Transit van.

Officers, the East of England Ambulance Service and the air ambulance attended the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken by road ambulance to hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

The van driver, a 24-year-old man from Potters Bar, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and GBH, and remains in custody at this time.

Road closures were put in place on Gateshead Road, the road was reopened by 11pm.

Detective inspector Michael Macbeth, of the Borehamwood local crime unit, said: “We are appealing for witnesses, information or for anyone with relevant CCTV or dash cam footage of this incident to contact us.

“Did you see a white Ford Transit van and a motorbike in the area prior to the collision?

“If you can assist with our investigation please contact us.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/72151/20.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.