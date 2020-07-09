Witness appeal following attempted burglary in Welwyn Garden City

An attempted burglary took place in Welwyn Garden City. Archant

A man has been arrested following an attempted burglary in Welwyn Garden City– and police are now appealing for witnesses and information..

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Around 1am on Tuesday, July 7, damage was caused to the shutters of Martin’s Newsagent in Hall Grove. No access to the shop was gained.

A 35-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and he has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

You may also want to watch:

Detective sergeant Grant Bennett, of the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: “A man has been arrested in connection to this offence, however we are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened to come forward.

“It took place in the early hours of the morning, but on a well-used road.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at grant.bennett@herts.pnn.police.uk”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/52986/20.