Local man will be flying high in an effort to raise much needed funds for Potential Kids

John Spavins will be wing walking for charity, Potential Kids, and to also celebrate his 100th birthday. - Credit: Dominik Schatzl

A Hatfield man will be flying high in an effort to raise much needed funds for charity by walking on the wings of a plane.

John Spavins is one of five men who will be strapping themselves to the wing of a plane which will perform stunts, including a loop, in aid of neurodiversity charity Potential Kids.

Due to previous poor weather conditions, the wing walking will now take place on Monday, May 30.

Potential Kids was created by Angela Goughan a little over four years ago. Angela had an autistic son and was unable to find the support he needed, so she created the solution.

The wing walking will now moved to take place on Monday, May 30, depending on better weather. - Credit: Potential Kids

For this charity event, Angela had set a target of £5,000, but John told her: “I would love to leave that target on the runway and soar high above it.”

Five flights will take off on the day, with time gaps in between. Spectators will also be allowed on the day, but please respect the needs of any SEN children who will be there on the day.

To find out more about Potential Kids go to: potentialkids.org.uk/

To donate to the wingwalking fundraiser, see: justgiving.com/campaign/wingwalking-potentialkids-2022



