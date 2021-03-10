Free will consultations in return for donations to Willow
- Credit: WHBC
Welwyn Garden City-based charity Willow has joined forces with solicitors who are giving their time free of charge to write basic wills in return for a donation for to the charity.
Solicitors Ewart Price, Welwyn Garden City, Heckford Norton, Stevenage and Letchworth, and GN Law, North Finchley, have all volunteered their services to help the charity that creates precious memories for seriously ill young adults across the UK.
The first ever Willow Will Week runs from March 15 to 19.
Will writing appointments are limited and can be booked in advance by contacting one of the participating solicitors, but hurry, it's already proving to be a huge success, with appointments at Ewart Price already fully booked.
"Willow is a charity close to my heart," says Tom Bottomley, a solicitor in the wills and probate department at Ewart Price. "I have participated in the Willow 100 Bike Ride and the Willow 5k run at Hatfield House in recent years and am very happy to take part in Willow’s Will Week 2021, making a real difference for seriously ill young adults, while helping our clients plan ahead for their loved ones."
You may also want to watch:
Alex Graham, a partner at Heckford Norton, said: "Our clients and our communities have always been at the forefront of what we do and why we have been here for so long.
"We know we can help our clients and that is why we have chosen to support The Willow Foundation in all the great work it does; because it too, makes a massive difference to those it supports."
To find out how you could get a free will and support Willow's work, visit willowfoundation.org.uk/willow-will-week.
