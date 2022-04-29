Charity shop ‘struggling’ for donations amid Ukraine and cost of living crisis

The Willow Foundation’s Welwyn Garden City shop has admitted it has been a ‘real struggle’ for donations amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and the cost of living crisis.

The store in Wigmores South appealed for stock back in early March, and donations are still down despite the best efforts of staff.

“What we’ve noticed is a decline in donations over the past three months, specifically since the war in Ukraine started,” Willow regional manager Cheryl Aldridge told the Welwyn Hatfield Times.

“We’ve also noticed that the quality of the donations we have received has gone down. What people are doing is feeling they need to donate to the Ukrainian cause and local charities are suffering because of that.

“The cost of living crisis is having a big impact as well. We are a charity who are well supported locally, a lot of people know Willow because of Bob Wilson and this store is very well supported, but we’ve noticed a dramatic difference over the last few years.

“When lockdown ended, we had a really amazing response and we had an amazing year in 2021, but it’s been a real struggle to get people to part with their things this year, which is completely understandable because people have much less disposable income.”

Cheryl hopes the store’s struggles will end soon thanks to the help of a new scheme, while urging people to think of Willow and make a donation.

“We are hoping this is turn around though,” she said.

“The Charity Retail Association has just started a new campaign called More Than a Shop, and what we want to do is show people we really are an essential service.

“If someone can’t afford a coat in John Lewis for example, they can come to us and pick up a bargain.

“They will also be reusing it and we put a lot of emphasis on upcycling. We’ve always been a charity who has supported sustainable living.

“We just hope that people will give us a second thought and make a donation.”

Founded by former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson and his wife, Megs, back in 1999 in memory of their daughter Anna, who died of cancer aged just 31, Willow has been based in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield since its inception.