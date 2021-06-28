Documentary film crew set to visit Welwyn wildlife centre

Published: 12:02 PM June 28, 2021

Save the Animals, Save the World founder Ryan Parker will be filming a documentary in Welwyn. - Credit: SASW

Camera crews will be descending upon a Welwyn wild cats rescue centre to film the pilot of a new documentary.

The non-profit organisation Save the Animals, Save the World, will be visiting the Cat Survival Trust to source footage for the episode Dangerous Pets in Britain.

On location, the crew aims to capture the natural, captivating beauty of the large cats at the centre, which focuses on the protection of more endangered species.

The documentary will also discuss and provide vital information about animals and how to experience them both in their natural habitat and in controlled environments and enclosures supported by volunteer animal protection groups.

Save the Animals, Save the World was founded by Ryan Parker in 2016 as a small social media page, spreading foresight and understanding of the importance of maintaining the climatic balance between mankind and animal life.

Ryan, who will be directing the Welwyn documentary, said: “A message for all humanity, that no matter who you are, what religion, colour or race and sex, we are all a part of the Earth and we need to unite as one, to make a future.

“I am your average, ordinary guy, and although my passion is wildlife, I want to teach your ‘everyday’ guy and gal that you don’t have to be rich to make a difference, you don’t have to be able to tell an alligator from a crocodile, you can be sitting in your front room and still make a huge difference.”

Dr Terry Moore of the Cat Survival Trust added: "If we don't look after this planet, then it can't look after us, so if we can get a few more people interested in the environment, then we have a better chance for all of us to survive in the future."

Like most non-profit organisations, Save the Animals, Save the World relies on public funding to survive. Find out more at https://www.facebook.com/Savetheanimalssavetheworld











