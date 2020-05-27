Delay to grass cutting to encourage mini meadows

Grass cutting has been delayed at seven sites across Welwyn Hatfield as part of a trial to encourage wildflowers to grow and attract pollinating insects.

By letting nature back in, it’s hoped the trial will see the development of mini meadows, enhancing and benefiting the local environment.

Councillor Stephen Boulton, executive member for environment and planning, said: “Wildflowers are important key habitats for insect pollinators such as bees and butterflies.

“We hope this trial will see wildlife flourish, enriching the local area and helping pollinators to thrive.”

The sites have been identified by signage in the following areas:

· Southway, Hatfield

· Great North Road, Ayot Green

· Waterside, Welwyn Garden City

· Stanborough Green, Welwyn Garden City

· The Ridgeway, Welwyn Garden City

· Woodhall Park, Welwyn Garden City

· Bridge Road, (between council offices and Waitrose), Welwyn Garden City