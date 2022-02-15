Bestselling authors coming to Cuffley for brand new literary festival

A host of international bestselling authors will flock to Cuffley this summer for the debut of a literary festival.

Wild Words Festival will be held at Colesdale Farm from Friday, June 3 to Sunday, June 5, with plenty of fun for all the family.

The festival will feature a features a dedicated children’s tent to reignite their love of reading, while there will be sessions on science fiction, romantic comedy, crime writing, nonfiction and much more for the adults.

Award-winning and bestselling authors will also be in attendance, including Sophie Hannah, author of the new Poirot mysteries, and Kirsty Eyre, winner of the Helen Lederer Comedy Women in Print award.

Sophie Hannah. - Credit: Onur Pinar

Wild Words has been organised by author and broadcaster Emma Byrne, who was inspired to put on the festival during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“While we were on lockdown, lots of us rediscovered the escapism of reading,” she said.

“I want to bring people back together, in a COVID-safe way, to celebrate the way that the written and spoken word have helped us get through tough times.

“Whether you simply love reading, or you have dreams of becoming a published author, the festival has something for you.”

Crime write Crime writer Adam Simcox is among the top authors booked for the festival and is excited to be back at in-person events.

“When The Dying Squad came out, all the events I did were online. It will be so good real life living breathing human beings, talking about books to them,” he said.

Vaseem Khan, author of The Malabar House series, will be there and is looking forward to experiencing the surroundings of Colesdale Farm.

Vaseem Khan. - Credit: Vaseem Khan

“One of my fondest memories of my late father is the pair of us watching wildlife documentaries together,” he said.

“I've always loved nature so as soon as I heard about Wild Words Festival I just wanted to be out there.”

There will be sustainable street food and the Surrey Horse Box Bar at the festival to keep bookworms fed and watered.

Weekend tickets cost £120 adults, £60 for children and free for under 5s and for carers.

To find out more and get your ticket, visit wildwordsfest.com.