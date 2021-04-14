Why you should buy your local paper

Published: 9:00 AM April 14, 2021

The Welwyn Hatfield Times has been #ThereWithYou throughout the coronavirus pandemic - Credit: Archant

Since 1928, the Welwyn Hatfield Times has served the population of the borough and nearby Potters Bar with journalism which gets right to the heart of the community.

Over the years, we have run campaigns including the regeneration of Hatfield Town Centre, bids to save the existing QEII Hospital and many more.

As WGC celebrated its centenary year in 2020, the pandemic hit and presented a crisis like no other.

As we went into lockdown, the Welwyn Hatfield Times launched its #ThereWithYou campaign, to highlight the ways in which the community were banding together to help those in need.

Once restrictions were lifted, and non-essential businesses were allowed to open their doors, our Shop Local campaign highlighted the need to support independent, local shops to help them survive over the crucial Christmas period and beyond.

You may also want to watch:

But our support of the community has been going on long before lockdown. In 1999, we helped set up the Willow Foundation, now renamed Willow, with former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson and his wife Megs in memory of their daughter Anne, a community nursing sister who died of cancer aged 31.

Stephen Trousse, of Willow, said: "The Welwyn and Hatfield Times played a huge role in the founding of Willow 21 years ago, and we're very pleased to say they have supported us ever since.

"The last year has been incredibly tough for all charities, but particularly for Willow, which has had to adapt and innovate to continue to create precious moments for seriously ill young men and women.

"Thanks to the support of the WHT we were able to get big audiences for our online events, including our Christmas Ball and the Folk by the Oak festival, and this made a huge difference in enabling us to continue our vital work."

Now that shops have reopened, the WHT needs your support to help us succeed, at a time when local journalism is under threat.

Please buy your local paper, not only to support the high street as restrictions are eased, but also to help us continue to serve our community.

Every gesture of support will help us hold people in positions of power to account, convey essential local news and represent the stories which matter most to local people.

Thank you

Anne Suslak

Editor

Welwyn Hatfield Times editor Anne Suslak - Credit: Danny Loo



