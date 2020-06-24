Advanced search

Arson investigation under way following house fire in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 13:09 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:33 24 June 2020

Herts fire and police were called to a blaze on Lemsford Road in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Herts fire and police were called to a blaze on Lemsford Road in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Cambs Fire & Rescue Service

A house fire in Hatfield is being treated as arson by police and the fire service.

Fire crews from Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City, Stevenage and St Albans attended the blaze at around 9.45pm on Monday after smoke was seen coming out of a house in Lemsford Road.

They used two hose reels, one covering jet and two Breathing Air (BA) pieces of equipment to put out the fire, which was extinguished by 10.25pm.

Crews also used six BA to check loft spaces of adjoining properties to ensure the fire did not spread.

Police officers were called at 9.52pm by the fire service and provided traffic management while the fire was tackled.

Both Herts police and the fire service are treating it as a deliberate arson and an investigation is under way.

The back door was also found to be open and the home was empty at the time so no one was injured.

Anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/48856/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

