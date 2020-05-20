‘Large fireball shot up’ from commercial building fire near South Mimms

A fire took place at a commercial building on Blanche Lane near the Ridge in South Mimms. Picture: Anju Kaler Archant

A commercial building caught alight at the weekend in South Mimms.

At around 11.30am on Sunday, local resident Anju Kaler saw “a sudden bang and a large fireball” shoot up from the blaze.

Anju said: “I walked by the Cancer Research and NIBS buildings, passing two stationary fire engines on the way, and saw a barn engulfed by a huge fire.

“I feared that some of the firemen may have been injured but there was no sign of any panic and no ambulances were called.”

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said they attended the fire of a single storey building measuring approximately 15m by 22m, on Blanche Lane at around midday.

Crews from Potters Bar, Borehamwood, St Albans and Hatfield then extinguished the fire using three hose reel jets.

Damping down started at around 1.30pm and it was all finished by 2.30pm.

