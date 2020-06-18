Two people taken to Lister Hospital after A1(M) crash near Welwyn Garden City
PUBLISHED: 14:25 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:25 18 June 2020
Archant
After an A1(M) crash at the Welwyn Garden City exit, two people were taken to Lister Hospital in Stevenage yesterday.
Police, fire and ambulance services attended the crash at around 4pm after a van hit the central reservation on the southbound carriageway near Junction 6.
Another vehicle also came off the carriageway and came to rest in a ditch – causing the police to close all southbound lanes.
Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle from East of England Ambulance Trust attended and two patients were transported to Lister Hospital for further care.
