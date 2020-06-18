Advanced search

Two people taken to Lister Hospital after A1(M) crash near Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 14:25 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:25 18 June 2020

Beds, Herts and Cambs Road Policing Unit said the vehicle spun out on the A1(M) near Junction 6 after the bad weather yesterday into a ditch. Picture: BCHRPU

Beds, Herts and Cambs Road Policing Unit said the vehicle spun out on the A1(M) near Junction 6 after the bad weather yesterday into a ditch. Picture: BCHRPU

Archant

After an A1(M) crash at the Welwyn Garden City exit, two people were taken to Lister Hospital in Stevenage yesterday.

Beds, Herts and Cambs Road Policing Unit said the vehicle spun out on the A1(M) near Junction 6 after the bad weather yesterday into a ditch. Picture: BCHRPUBeds, Herts and Cambs Road Policing Unit said the vehicle spun out on the A1(M) near Junction 6 after the bad weather yesterday into a ditch. Picture: BCHRPU

Police, fire and ambulance services attended the crash at around 4pm after a van hit the central reservation on the southbound carriageway near Junction 6.

Another vehicle also came off the carriageway and came to rest in a ditch – causing the police to close all southbound lanes.

Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle from East of England Ambulance Trust attended and two patients were transported to Lister Hospital for further care.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Black Lives Matter protest held in Welwyn Garden City

A Black Lives Matter protest was held outside Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne Suslak

Shoppers queue for Sports Direct and TK Maxx at Hatfield’s Galleria as non-essential shops return

Shoppers return to the Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin

John Lewis releases video highlighting new social distancing measures

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City will trial contactless Click & Collect collections later this month. Picture: Google.

Coronavirus drive-through testing expanded to Welwyn Garden City

A drive through coronavirus test site will be opening this weekend at Tesco Headquarters on Shire park. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Zephyr18

Two lanes closed on A1(M) after crash near Welwyn Garden City

There has been a crash on the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Black Lives Matter protest held in Welwyn Garden City

A Black Lives Matter protest was held outside Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne Suslak

Shoppers queue for Sports Direct and TK Maxx at Hatfield’s Galleria as non-essential shops return

Shoppers return to the Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin

John Lewis releases video highlighting new social distancing measures

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City will trial contactless Click & Collect collections later this month. Picture: Google.

Coronavirus drive-through testing expanded to Welwyn Garden City

A drive through coronavirus test site will be opening this weekend at Tesco Headquarters on Shire park. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Zephyr18

Two lanes closed on A1(M) after crash near Welwyn Garden City

There has been a crash on the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Two people taken to Lister Hospital after A1(M) crash near Welwyn Garden City

Beds, Herts and Cambs Road Policing Unit said the vehicle spun out on the A1(M) near Junction 6 after the bad weather yesterday into a ditch. Picture: BCHRPU

New Carpool Comedy shows added to Park & Dine Theatre at Luton Hoo Estate

Comedian Mark Watson will bring his Carpool Comedy Club to the Luton Hoo Estate.

Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre toilets to reopen next week

Shoppers return to Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Drive-in movies coming to Hertfordshire Showground

Drivein-Movies will be screening films at the Hertfordshire Showground

New Catherine The Great TV series filmed on location in Hatfield

This scene of The Great featuring Velementov (Douglas Hodge) and Catherine (Elle Fanning) was filmed in the West Garden at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire. The 10-episode series can be seen in the UK on Starzplay. Picture: Nick Wall/Hulu.
Drive 24