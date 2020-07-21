Woman taken to hospital after Hatfield fire
PUBLISHED: 14:43 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 21 July 2020
Archant
A woman has been taken to hospital through road ambulance after a fire in Hatfield.
At around 4.45pm, yesterday, an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to an address on Foxhollows near Stonecross Road.
The fire at the front and in the outbuilding was well-alight, according to Herts Fire Service, who used a breathing apparatus and a covering jet.
A Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City team attended, and the fire was extinguished at around 6pm.
An air ambulance did land at the park near Countess Anne Church of England School, but the woman was taken to Lister Hospital through road ambulance for further assessment and care.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.