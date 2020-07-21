Advanced search

Woman taken to hospital after Hatfield fire

PUBLISHED: 14:43 21 July 2020

A woman has been taken to hospital through road ambulance after a fire in Hatfield.

At around 4.45pm, yesterday, an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to an address on Foxhollows near Stonecross Road.

The fire at the front and in the outbuilding was well-alight, according to Herts Fire Service, who used a breathing apparatus and a covering jet.

A Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City team attended, and the fire was extinguished at around 6pm.

An air ambulance did land at the park near Countess Anne Church of England School, but the woman was taken to Lister Hospital through road ambulance for further assessment and care.

