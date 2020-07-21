Woman taken to hospital after Hatfield fire

An air ambulance landed at the park near Countess Anne Church of England School but the woman was taken by land ambulance to Lister Hospital for care. Picture: Maximus Marcou Archant

A woman has been taken to hospital through road ambulance after a fire in Hatfield.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An air ambulance landed at the park near Countess Anne Church of England School but the woman was taken by land ambulance to Lister Hospital for care. Picture: Maximus Marcou An air ambulance landed at the park near Countess Anne Church of England School but the woman was taken by land ambulance to Lister Hospital for care. Picture: Maximus Marcou

At around 4.45pm, yesterday, an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to an address on Foxhollows near Stonecross Road.

The fire at the front and in the outbuilding was well-alight, according to Herts Fire Service, who used a breathing apparatus and a covering jet.

A Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City team attended, and the fire was extinguished at around 6pm.

An air ambulance did land at the park near Countess Anne Church of England School, but the woman was taken to Lister Hospital through road ambulance for further assessment and care.