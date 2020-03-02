Coronavirus: Why does NHS England only specify the county and not a town?

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto

The NHS and Public Health England will not be releasing specific locations of confirmed coronavirus cases due to concerns over breaching patient confidentiality, according to Hertfordshire County Council.

However it has been confirmed that two of the Hertfordshire cases - which are currently estimated at four - have been linked to Stevenage and Harpenden with Mount Vernon Cancer Centre being ruled out.

Jim McManus, director of public health at Herts County Council, said: "These new cases of coronavirus are nothing unexpected. We fully anticipate an increase in numbers which is why our services have planned for, and are ready, for this situation.

"Current evidence indicates that most cases appear to be mild, with patients experiencing flu-like symptoms. Older residents or those with weakened immune systems or long-term conditions may experience more severe symptoms, which is why it is important to help protect ourselves and each other.

As you may know, there are confirmed cases of #Coronavirus in #Hertfordshire. The NHS is ready to respond appropriately to any cases that emerge, however, every single person has a role to play in managing the spread of the virus (1/2) — Bim Afolami MP (@BimAfolami) March 2, 2020

"Following Government guidance to take basic hygiene precautions remains the best way of significantly reducing the chances of spreading any virus: sneeze or cough into a tissue, bin it, wash your hands frequently and don't touch your face unless you've just washed your hands. We should do this all day every day as we should for flu.

"Good regular cleaning with normal detergent of surfaces people touch regularly or may cough onto, like door handles and lift buttons, is also sensible. People should log on onto www.gov.uk/coronavirus for the latest advice and information."