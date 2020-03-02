Advanced search

Coronavirus: Why does NHS England only specify the county and not a town?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:00 02 March 2020

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The NHS and Public Health England will not be releasing specific locations of confirmed coronavirus cases due to concerns over breaching patient confidentiality, according to Hertfordshire County Council.

However it has been confirmed that two of the Hertfordshire cases - which are currently estimated at four - have been linked to Stevenage and Harpenden with Mount Vernon Cancer Centre being ruled out.

You may also want to watch:

Jim McManus, director of public health at Herts County Council, said: "These new cases of coronavirus are nothing unexpected. We fully anticipate an increase in numbers which is why our services have planned for, and are ready, for this situation.

"Current evidence indicates that most cases appear to be mild, with patients experiencing flu-like symptoms. Older residents or those with weakened immune systems or long-term conditions may experience more severe symptoms, which is why it is important to help protect ourselves and each other.

"Following Government guidance to take basic hygiene precautions remains the best way of significantly reducing the chances of spreading any virus: sneeze or cough into a tissue, bin it, wash your hands frequently and don't touch your face unless you've just washed your hands. We should do this all day every day as we should for flu.

"Good regular cleaning with normal detergent of surfaces people touch regularly or may cough onto, like door handles and lift buttons, is also sensible. People should log on onto www.gov.uk/coronavirus for the latest advice and information."

Most Read

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Harpenden surgery confirms coronavirus

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Harpenden surgery confirms coronavirus

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Coronavirus: Why does NHS England only specify the county and not a town?

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hertfordshire NHS staff member tests negative for coronavirus

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Appeal after 11-year-old girl approached by men in Welwyn Garden City

The incident took place last month in Welwyn Garden City.

Best result on PGA Tour so far this year for Welwyn Garden City’s Tom Lewis

Welwyn Garden Citys Tom Lewis, seen at the 2019 Open Championship, picked up his best result of 2020 so far on the PGA Tour at the Honda Classic. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Crash blocks one M25 lane near Potters Bar

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO
Drive 24