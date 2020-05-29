Advanced search

Hatfield’s Spoonsville looks for more residents

PUBLISHED: 08:00 30 May 2020

Tasha made Spoonsville with her kids and put them at Ellenbrook Park in Hatfield. Picture: Tasha Parkin

Tasha made Spoonsville with her kids and put them at Ellenbrook Park in Hatfield. Picture: Tasha Parkin

Archant

A recently created town made up of spoons is looking for more members in Hatfield.

Tasha made Spoonsville with her kids and put them at Ellenbrook Park in Hatfield. Picture: Tasha ParkinTasha made Spoonsville with her kids and put them at Ellenbrook Park in Hatfield. Picture: Tasha Parkin

Mum-of-four Tasha Parkin said she hopes more people will take a stroll just over the bridge at Ellenbrook Park, to see and add their own creations.

Her children Jayden, nine, Bobby, eight, Laiken, five, and Sydney, one, decorated the spoons while they have been home-schooled during lockdown.

Tasha said: “I couldn’t be prouder of how they are coping with this way of life.

“Along with schoolwork the children have been active in cooking, walking over to Ellenbrook to spot the cows and playing in the garden. We also have family movie night every other weekend which they look forward to.”

Tasha made Spoonsville with her kids and put them at Ellenbrook Park in Hatfield. Picture: Tasha ParkinTasha made Spoonsville with her kids and put them at Ellenbrook Park in Hatfield. Picture: Tasha Parkin

“Laiken waits every Wednesday for our bin men to hand out biscuits as a thank you. We have done this since before Christmas but now more than ever we want to show our appreciation to the key workers.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City’s John Lewis opening date confirmed

A john Lewis employee from the Kingston Branch preparing for the store re-opening. Picture: Paul Grover

Uni of Herts offers condolences after two men sentenced following student’s stabbing

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.

Drive-in cinema coming to Knebworth House

Knebworth House from the air. Picture: Rob Ryder

Hatfield’s Wetherspoon plans reopening with safety measures

Harpsfield Hall Wetherspoon in Hatfield. Picture: JDW.

Man arrested in Welwyn Garden City for possession of a Class A drug

Several police cars were spotted in the Stanborough Green area. Picture: Anne Suslak

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City’s John Lewis opening date confirmed

A john Lewis employee from the Kingston Branch preparing for the store re-opening. Picture: Paul Grover

Uni of Herts offers condolences after two men sentenced following student’s stabbing

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.

Drive-in cinema coming to Knebworth House

Knebworth House from the air. Picture: Rob Ryder

Hatfield’s Wetherspoon plans reopening with safety measures

Harpsfield Hall Wetherspoon in Hatfield. Picture: JDW.

Man arrested in Welwyn Garden City for possession of a Class A drug

Several police cars were spotted in the Stanborough Green area. Picture: Anne Suslak

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield’s Spoonsville looks for more residents

Tasha made Spoonsville with her kids and put them at Ellenbrook Park in Hatfield. Picture: Tasha Parkin

Codicote music festival Goatfest ‘no longer taking place this year’

Goatfest 2019 in Codicote. The festival will now return in 2021 after organisers cancelled this summer's event. Picture: James Boardman

Lister Hospital GP dies from coronavirus

Dr Sedghi sadly passed away at the Royal Papworth Hospital last night. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

Business grants for priority small businesses

Welwyn Hatfield businesses could be eligible for a one-off payment of between £1,000 and £2,000. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Nine-year-old raises £2,000 for Isabel Hospice with 72-mile cycle

Riley and his bike. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24