Hatfield’s Spoonsville looks for more residents

Tasha made Spoonsville with her kids and put them at Ellenbrook Park in Hatfield. Picture: Tasha Parkin Archant

A recently created town made up of spoons is looking for more members in Hatfield.

Mum-of-four Tasha Parkin said she hopes more people will take a stroll just over the bridge at Ellenbrook Park, to see and add their own creations.

Her children Jayden, nine, Bobby, eight, Laiken, five, and Sydney, one, decorated the spoons while they have been home-schooled during lockdown.

Tasha said: “I couldn’t be prouder of how they are coping with this way of life.

“Along with schoolwork the children have been active in cooking, walking over to Ellenbrook to spot the cows and playing in the garden. We also have family movie night every other weekend which they look forward to.”

“Laiken waits every Wednesday for our bin men to hand out biscuits as a thank you. We have done this since before Christmas but now more than ever we want to show our appreciation to the key workers.”