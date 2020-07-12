Advanced search

Man taken to hospital after Welwyn Garden City Train Station closed

PUBLISHED: 17:20 12 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 12 July 2020

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

A police incident has occurred at Welwyn Garden City Train Station.

The entrances and exits to the Howard Centre have been closed to allow a police investigation to take place.

British Transport Police have said: “Shortly after 2pm today (12/07) officers were called to Welwyn Garden City railway station following a report of a serious assault.

“Paramedics also attended, and a man has been taken to hospital with a serious injury, consistent with being stabbed. The station is closed while officers conduct enquiries.”

This means passengers for Welwyn Garden City will need to exit at Hatfield and seek replacement buses from Hatfield to Welwyn Garden City.

Disruption is expected to end at 7pm.

East of England Ambulance NHS Trust and Herts Police have been contacted for more information.

