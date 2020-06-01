Hatfield Asda shut down: Woman dies following cardiac arrest
- Credit: Archant
A woman has died after having a cardiac arrest at the Asda superstore in Hatfield.
Police were called just before midday to help deal with crowd control and clearing and closing the car park for an air ambulance to land.
However, the woman died at the scene despite the best efforts of three rapid response vehicles, and an ambulance and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.
An ASDA spokesman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times, when the store was closed, that there was no issue with the supermarket and they were waiting to be told if it was safe to reopen by the emergency services.
Police say it has since reopened.
READ MORE: Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest
You may also want to watch:
While the police were dealing with the cardiac arrest at the store, a black Peugeot 407 and a silver Vauxhall Corsa were involved in a crash at 1pm close to the entrance of Asda.
It was damage-only and nobody was injured. Both drivers have exchanged details.
Most Read
- 1 Episode guide to new Netflix series Bridgerton
- 2 Who is Lady Danbury in new Netflix series Bridgerton?
- 3 Trust drawing up proposals for new mental health in-patient unit
- 4 Bridgerton: 25 facts about the making of new Netflix series
- 5 Meet the Lord and Lady who sold their estate to the founders of Welwyn Garden City
- 6 Food bank and women’s refuge supported in run-up to Christmas
- 7 Free meals for schoolchildren project gets under way
- 8 CCTV image released after customer doesn't pay the bill at Turkish restaurant
- 9 More than 100 new coronavirus cases in past week in Welwyn Hatfield
- 10 Seven movies on TV this week filmed in Hertfordshire