Hatfield Asda shut down: Woman dies following cardiac arrest

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 1:45 PM June 1, 2020    Updated: 9:10 PM November 3, 2020
Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

A woman has died after having a cardiac arrest at the Asda superstore in Hatfield.

Police were called just before midday to help deal with crowd control and clearing and closing the car park for an air ambulance to land.

However, the woman died at the scene despite the best efforts of three rapid response vehicles, and an ambulance and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

An ASDA spokesman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times, when the store was closed, that there was no issue with the supermarket and they were waiting to be told if it was safe to reopen by the emergency services.

Police say it has since reopened.

While the police were dealing with the cardiac arrest at the store, a black Peugeot 407 and a silver Vauxhall Corsa were involved in a crash at 1pm close to the entrance of Asda.

It was damage-only and nobody was injured. Both drivers have exchanged details.

