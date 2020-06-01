Advanced search

Asda store in Hatfield reopens after woman taken to hospital with cardiac arrest

PUBLISHED: 14:45 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 01 June 2020

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A woman has been taken to hospital after having a cardiac arrest at the Asda superstore in Hatfield

Police were called just before midday to help deal with crowd control and clearing and closing the car park for an air ambulance to land.

However, the woman was taken to hospital by land ambulance and the store was temporarily closed while the emergency services dealt with the incident. It has now reopened.

An ASDA spokesman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times, when the store was closed, that there was no issue with the supermarket and they were waiting to be told if it was safe to reopen by the emergency services.

READ MORE: Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest

While the police were dealing with the cardiac arrest at the store, a black Peugeot 407 and a silver Vauxhall Corsa were involved in a crash at 1pm close to the entrance of Asda.

It was damage-only and nobody was injured. Both drivers have exchanged details.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: ‘Hertfordshire schools not safe to expand opening on Monday’

The National Education Union and UNISON are calling for the expanded opening of Hertfordshire schools on Monday to be delayed, so more time can be spent putting measures in place to protect children and staff from coronavirus. Picture: Pixabay

Asda store in Hatfield reopens after woman taken to hospital with cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

More than 90 per cent of Hertfordshire primary schools reopen for more pupils

The majority of Herts schools reopened for more pupils this morning. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Old Debenhams building for sale with planning permission for 27 flats

The old Debenhams building is up for sale. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: ‘Hertfordshire schools not safe to expand opening on Monday’

The National Education Union and UNISON are calling for the expanded opening of Hertfordshire schools on Monday to be delayed, so more time can be spent putting measures in place to protect children and staff from coronavirus. Picture: Pixabay

Asda store in Hatfield reopens after woman taken to hospital with cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

More than 90 per cent of Hertfordshire primary schools reopen for more pupils

The majority of Herts schools reopened for more pupils this morning. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Old Debenhams building for sale with planning permission for 27 flats

The old Debenhams building is up for sale. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Bright borders and fresh fences – do you have the best lockdown garden in Herts?

Share a picture of your garden and you could win a prize...

Asda store in Hatfield reopens after woman taken to hospital with cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Old Debenhams building for sale with planning permission for 27 flats

The old Debenhams building is up for sale. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Mavericks left ‘deeply saddened’ as netball superleague season is voided

Saracens Mavericks' director of netball Kat Ratnapala during the pre-season friendly with Wasps. Picture: STEVE PORTER
Drive 24