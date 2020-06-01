Asda store in Hatfield reopens after woman taken to hospital with cardiac arrest

A woman has been taken to hospital after having a cardiac arrest at the Asda superstore in Hatfield

Police were called just before midday to help deal with crowd control and clearing and closing the car park for an air ambulance to land.

However, the woman was taken to hospital by land ambulance and the store was temporarily closed while the emergency services dealt with the incident. It has now reopened.

An ASDA spokesman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times, when the store was closed, that there was no issue with the supermarket and they were waiting to be told if it was safe to reopen by the emergency services.

While the police were dealing with the cardiac arrest at the store, a black Peugeot 407 and a silver Vauxhall Corsa were involved in a crash at 1pm close to the entrance of Asda.

It was damage-only and nobody was injured. Both drivers have exchanged details.