Still time to take part in Welwyn Hatfield Walk this weekend

Last year's Welwyn Hatfield Walk. Picture: WHWalk. Archant

Welwyn Hatfield residents are being encouraged to take part in a charity walk this weekend.

The WHWalk, organised by both Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield Rotary clubs, aims to raise money for a number of causes including WGC-based headline charities Isabel Hospice and Willow, which provided special days for seriously ill young adults.

Walkers can also choose their own cause, with Hertfordshire Action on Disability among the beneficiaries.

The walk begins at the Campus in WGC then goes through Sherrardswood, the Ayots, Shaw's Corner and the Lamer Estate and back through the Brocket Estate to the start.

Walkers can take part in a two, six or 11-mile course, depending on ability.

Entry is £10 for participants over 16 - or free for those under - if bought in advance online at whwalk.org.uk, or cost £12 on the day.

The walk will be officially opened by deputy mayor Peter Hebde at 9am this Sunday.