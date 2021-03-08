International Women’s Day: Looking back on the women who inspired us over the last year

Published: 4:45 PM March 8, 2021

Sarah Jamieson, Georgia Hague and Kim Nicholson are just some of the incredible women we have featured in the last year - Credit: Supplied

The Welwyn Hatfield Times has provided a round-up of some of the most inspiring and influential women we’ve spoken to over the last year to celebrate International Women's Day.

International Women's Day is held on March 8 every year to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, and is recognised in countries across the world.

Sarah Jamieson moved in with her clients to help them during the first lockdown - Credit: Sarah Jamieson

A Hatfield woman who works at a homeless charity told this paper about her experience of volunteering to move in and live with her guests for four months during lockdown.

Sarah Jamieson chose to move out of her family home to live with eight guests who were being supported by homeless charity Resolve last year.

Following the efforts of everyone involved, seven out of eight guests were able to find accommodation, and one man who had been homeless for more than a decade was also able to find job.

Hatfield Harrier Helpers named themselves after The Harrier - Credit: Danny Loo

A group of good Samaritans in Hatfield delivered over five hundred food parcels and prescriptions.

Deb Thompson started Hatfield Harrier Helpers back when the coronavirus pandemic began in conjunction with the pub – which gave the group its name – to support people struggling through the lockdown.

The group also helped a young man from Peru pack away his stuff safely, helped an elderly disabled man with his garden, supported lonely elderly people that just want a chat, celebrated a 91-year-old woman’s birthday with a cake and flowers, and cooked meals for some of the most vulnerable in Hatfield.

Kim got one of her daughters to help shave her head so she wasn't scared - Credit: Kim Nicholson

A mother of four from Hatfield shaved all her hair off following an unexpected alopecia diagnosis to help show her daughters to be strong and not ashamed of who they are.

Kim Nicholson was set to get married to her partner on January 9 this year, but due to the lockdown the wedding was rescheduled on two occasions back to October, the stress of which is believed to have caused Kim's alopecia.

Kim said: "I don't want to be ashamed, I want to show my girls whatever we face in life, we need to be strong and face it head on. We need to be proud we don't need to go around ashamed."

Georgia said: "Receiving this award has really inspired me to keep pushing." - Credit: Supplied

A Welwyn Garden City woman was named on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list recognising her campaigning efforts to raise awareness of balcony falls, after her friend fell to her death from a Magaluf apartment block.

Georgia Hague, originally from Welwyn Garden City, was awarded a British Empire Medal after working with the Foreign Office to help warn tourists to the dangers.

Lauren Lisk, a pupil at Dame Alice Owen’s from Enfield, won The Foyle Young Poets of the Year Award - Credit: Dame Alice Owen's

A 14-year-old at a Potters Bar school beat the competition to win a top poetry prize last year.

The Poetry Society announced the 15 winners of The Foyle Young Poets of the Year Award, with Lauren Lisk from Dame Alice Owen’s among them after 15,966 poems entered.