‘Grateful and humbled’: Nominate someone for recognition in Welwyn Hatfield Times Community Awards 2019

Welwyn Hatfield Times Community Awards 2018. Picture: Cathy Benucci Photography. ©Cathy Benucci Photography

A mother and carer says she was “grateful and humbled” to be recognised through the Welwyn Hatfield Times Community Awards.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times Community Awards are run in association with the Howard Centre and sponsored by B&M Care Homes, HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors and Oaklands College.

Angela Gaughan was named Carer of the Year at last year’s awards after doing an “incredible” job fighting for her young autistic son’s rights.

The co-founder of Potential Kids was also a finalist for Role Model of the Year.

She said: “(Recognition) is not why I do it, but it was lovely to be nominated and amazing to actually win an award.

“I was very grateful and very humbled.”

Nominations are open for the 2019 WHT Community Awards.

Finalists will be invited to join the WHT for an evening of celebration at Oaklands College on the Welwyn Garden City campus on Friday, July 19.

Angela said of last year’s celebration: “It was lovely for everyone to come together and celebrate all of the awards for everyone, not just myself.

“It’s a really nice thing WHT do to recognise other people for the work and effort they put into the community.”

Now in its third year, the awards celebrate the best of community spirit as well as personal achievements and inspirational stories.

The WHT Community Awards, in association with the Howard Centre and sponsored by HRJ Foreman Laws, Oaklands College and B&M Care’s St Andrews Care Home, have a wide range of categories to choose from when looking to nominate your community star.

Categories include: School of the Year, Role Model of the Year, Parent in a Million, Valiant Volunteer, Carer of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Service to the Community, Good Neighbour Award, Charity Champions and Young Achiever.

To nominate, simply visit www.whtcommunityawards.co.uk/enter-online and fill out the online form.

Remember to provide as much information as you can, as this will help the judges who come together to assess all of the nominations.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, June 14 at 5pm.

Guests at the awards evening in July will be treated to a sparkling reception and a light buffet before the awards presentation, which will again be hosted by Sky Formula One commentator David Croft.