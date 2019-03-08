Last chance to enter Welwyn Hatfield community awards

Do you know someone deserving of recognition, like Gary Bailey who won last year, who could be the WHT's Role Model of the Year for 2019? Picture: Cathy Benucci Photography. ©Cathy Benucci Photography

There's still time to recognise your unsung heroes, but the deadline for entries for this year's Welwyn Hatfield Times Community Awards is now just two days away.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

WHT Community Awards 2019 WHT Community Awards 2019

Every year we celebrate some of the amazing community-minded people in our midst - but we can't do that without you, the reader, putting them forward.

Over the past few weeks we have been highlighting some of those who have already been nominated, but it's not too late for you to shine a light on someone from our community who deserves recognition.

Welwyn Hatfield Times editor Nick Gill said: "Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to enter someone into this year's awards.

"What we find is some categories are inundated with nominations, while others - such as Good Neighbour, Lifetime Achievement, Parent in a Million and Role Model of the Year - have not been so well represented thus far.

WHT Community Awards sponsors WHT Community Awards sponsors

You may also want to watch:

"I know there are so many worthy people that deserve to be recognised in these categories, as well as the seven others, but living busy lives there may never seem a good time to put someone forward.

"I would urge anyone thinking of putting in a nomination to take that step now - it will mean so much to the person you wish to thank.

"Of course, the more you can tell us about why some deserves to be crowned our Good Neighbour or win the Lifetime Achievement award the better chance they will have of winning - our independent judges can only go on the information they have in front of them, so please don't be shy!"

Finalists for this year's awards will be invited to join the WHT for an evening of celebration at Oaklands College on the WGC campus on Friday, July 19.

Our awards are being held in association with the Howard Centre and sponsored by HRJ Foreman Laws, Oaklands College, B&M Care's, St Andrews Care Home, eatlunch and the Welwyn Hatfield Chamber of Commerce.

The deadline for nominations is 5pm this Friday, June 14 - so please don't delay! Remember to provide as much information as you can, as this will help the judges to assess all of the nominations.

To nominate someone, visit whtcommunity awards.co.uk.