Did you see two men arguing in a car in Hatfield?

Police have today launched a witness appeal after two men were seen arguing in a car in Whitebeams, Hatfield.

Following the argument, which took place at around 12.40pm on Thursday, November 21, the two men - who were believed to be known to each other - sustained minor facial injuries.

PC Callum Walford, of the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We're appealing for anyone who was in the area who may have witnessed this incident taking place, or may have any information, to please get in contact.

"Any information, no matter how minor it may seem, could be invaluable to our investigation."

Anyone with information can contact PC Walford directly via email at Callum.Walford@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online through herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via its online web chat herts.police.uk/contact or call its non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/105088/19. If a crime is in progress or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via crimestoppers-uk.org.