Police investigate two assaults by white van drivers in Welwyn Garden City

Herts Police are investigating two assaults perpetrated by white van drivers in Welwyn Garden City.

Both assaults, by drivers of white transit vans, happened on Monday between 8pm and 9pm in Welwyn Garden City.

On Monday at around 8.50pm a 26-year-old woman was walking along Bridge Road East near the Costcutters.

She was then approached by a white transit van, and somebody from inside threw a hardboiled egg at her.

This left her with a bruise on her right thigh, which the police are investigating as an assault.

The other incident, which took place at around 9pm, happened to a cyclist on Woodhall Lane.

The cyclist, a 37-year-old man, was also approached by a white transit van.

A person in the van then leant out the window and pushed the victim off his bike, causing him to fall onto the pavement.

During the alleged assault, the victim sustained swelling to his hand which was later treated at A&E.

Herts Police are calling for anyone that may have witnessed the crimes, or anyone with information, to come forward.

You can contact police on the non-emergency number 101, about the incident on Bridge Lane by quoting crime reference 41/59423/19.

And for the incident on Woodhall Lane please quote 41/59697/19.

At this stage, it is not clear whether police are treating the assaults as related.