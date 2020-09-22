Advanced search

What is going on with Hatfield’s White Lion Square?

PUBLISHED: 15:15 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 22 September 2020

Work is underway in White Lion Square, Hatfield. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

One year on from the over £1 million refurbishment of White Lion Square in Hatfield, the borough council has encountered drainage issues – prompting more works.

When asked about the square being dug up, a Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council spokeswoman told the WHT: “Our contractor, Borras, is carrying out some minor works to improve drainage in the square to help prevent the pooling of water following exceptionally heavy rainfall. Some minor work is also being carried out on the paving due to settlement, but it’s business as usual for the shops and library.

“The playground paving is also being relayed around the lights and unfortunately, it will be closed for a short period until the work is completed.

“These works will take around 10 days and all fall under the contract with Borras, so there are no additional costs. We do apologise to local residents for any inconvenience during this time.”

What is going on with Hatfield's White Lion Square?

Work is underway in White Lion Square, Hatfield. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

