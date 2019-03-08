Advanced search

Hatfield town centre transformation well under way

PUBLISHED: 13:09 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 22 March 2019

Work has started on the White Lion Square refurbishment in Hatfield town centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Construction workers have broken ground at Hatfield’s White Lion Square and are busy transforming the place.

The work, which is being undertaken by Borras Construction, will include new paving, seating, raised planters, children’s play equipment and bike parking - and, of course, the return of the much-loved Pearl statue.

A council spokesperson said that work is progressing well, with the focus for the next couple of weeks being on breaking up the ground.

Despite the temporary building work, shops remain open for business while the £1.2million redevelopment continues.

The work is slated to be completed by June.

