Housing office in Hatfield closes amid coronavirus fears

PUBLISHED: 17:30 20 March 2020

White Lion House in Hatfield has been closed. Picture: Kevin Lines.

White Lion House in Hatfield has been closed. Picture: Kevin Lines.

A Hatfield housing office has closed but the borough council’s staff are still available at other areas in the town.

White Lion House has closed, while the Jim McDonald Centre in High View will remain open.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council reception at Campus East in Welwyn Garden City is also open for urgent enquiries that cannot be dealt with over the telephone, by email or letter.

However, it urges people to ask themselves whether they really need to see someone face-to-face.

Cllr Tony Kingsbury, leader of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council said: “Our response to COVID-19 is our top priority and we are doing everything in our power to keep our critical services running for people in Welwyn Hatfield, including local businesses.”

You can call WHBC by phone on 01707 357000 or by email on contact-whc@welhat.gov.uk.

More information is also available at welhat.gov.uk/housing.

