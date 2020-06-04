Advanced search

Welwyn pubs embrace takeaway but look forward to returning soon

PUBLISHED: 14:18 04 June 2020

Landlord, Adam Richardson, of The White Horse in Welwyn. Picture: supplied by Adam Richardson

Landlord, Adam Richardson, of The White Horse in Welwyn. Picture: supplied by Adam Richardson

Archant

Two pubs in Welwyn and one in Datchworth are embracing food deliveries – but want government guidance to allow them to reopen pubs when it is safe to do so.

The White Horse in Welwyn. Picture: Becky AlexanderThe White Horse in Welwyn. Picture: Becky Alexander

The Tilbury and White Hart – run by the Banbridge brothers James and Tom – and the White Horse have both been closed since March when lockdown was implemented across the UK.

Landlord of the White Horse, Adam Richardson, said he has had “all sorts of ideas to keep both customers and staff safe”.

Adam said: “We’ll be introducing an app for table ordering that customers can download to minimise staff-customer interactions and offer contactless, card-only payments, as well as promoting social distancing throughout.

“Disinfectant wipes will be provided in toilets, and staff will be collecting and delivering glasses or plates etc with gloves on. Tables will be spaced out for social distancing and we’ll also have an outside bar.”

Jamie and Tom of The White Hart in Welwyn before lockdown. Picture: Becky AlexanderJamie and Tom of The White Hart in Welwyn before lockdown. Picture: Becky Alexander

Similarly, the Datchworth and Welwyn pubs, operated by Tom and James, are currently introducing increased safety and hygiene measures, many of which they were implementing when lockdown hit.

The Brakspear-owned pubs said: “We are now conducting risk assessments for all areas of service in the building. It’s important for us that the feel and enjoyment is not taken away from the pubs, yet guests and staff feel safe. We are also looking to split our teams into ‘bubbles’ or groups of team members who always work together.

“If the demand is there we will continue to provide takeaway as we understand many guests will still be unsure about venturing out for dinner even with safety measures in place.”

However, for now Tom and James have set up a catering company, which each Monday announces two menus, one for Friday and one for Saturday, with options of starters, main courses and desserts.

James and Tom Bainbridge of The Tilbury before lockdown. Picture: Brakspear.James and Tom Bainbridge of The Tilbury before lockdown. Picture: Brakspear.

An award winning wine list and ‘Bar Jars’ – ready-made cocktails packaged in a jar, which just need ice and a good shake – are also available.

The White Horse has also opened up a takeaway kitchen – every Friday and Saturday evening from 5pm to 8.30 – serving street food, burgers and ribs.

For more please go to Facebook and search ‘White Horse Welwyn’ and ‘Banbridge catering’.

Datchworth's The Tilbury Bar and Restaurant. Picture:Datchworth's The Tilbury Bar and Restaurant. Picture:

Topic Tags:

