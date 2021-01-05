'Penalised for being successful' says White Horse manager after landlord takes pub back

Published: 11:49 AM January 5, 2021 Updated: 11:55 AM January 5, 2021

Adam, John & Joseph will no longer be running the White Horse in Welwyn in a few weeks after nearly 11 years. - Credit: Supplied

The managers of the White Horse Welwyn, brothers Adam and Joseph and their father John, had the news that Punch Taverns would be taking control of the pub confirmed the week before Christmas.

It is the first time in its 278-year history that the house will be a managed house rather than being ran as a leasehold.

The White Horse in Welwyn. - Credit: Becky Alexander

Manager Adam Richardson said: "Basically we're being penalised for being successful.

"They see that we are a busy site, a busy village pub and they want that for themselves instead.

"The custom going to pay for my mortgage or my brother's mortgage will be lining the pockets of a private equity firm."

In a post on the pub's Facebook page they confirmed that they were unable to secure new terms with their Landlord on the renewal of their lease.

The post said: "We had an agreement in place at the beginning of 2020 but Punch Taverns repeatedly delayed; blaming the pandemic, key players on furlough and various board meetings.

"We were left in limbo throughout 2020 until the week before Christmas we were informed that Punch would be taking the pub into their own hands."

Adam told this paper that they were running at a loss throughout 2020 while being strung along by Punch, which he feels is "pretty poor form".

They also invested heavily in 2020 to make the site COVID secure, including buying a giant tepee for the garden for outdoor eating. But now, despite having invested about £15,000, they won't be able to reap the benefits.

Adam Richardson. - Credit: Danny Loo

The post on Facebook reflected on their stay at the pub: "It is incredibly sad to say that we won’t get the chance to reopen The White Horse under our family name for one last hurrah, and we’ll be handing back the keys in just a couple of weeks’ time.

"Looking back at our time at The White Horse we are so incredibly proud of what we have achieved and the affinity our customers have had for the pub under our tenure. Whether it was our music, gin & beer festivals, the World Cup in the garden, winning Britain’s Best Pub Landlord, a ‘few’ lock-ins, hosting weddings or being the meeting point for so many defining life moments and fond memories."

They are planning on staying in the village as "we love it here", but have no current plans to look at running a new pub just yet as they still run another pub in St Albans.

Punch taverns have been contacted for a comment.